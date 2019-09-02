‘Over 200’ Islanders gather for Stop the Coup rally and vow to return

Those in attendance have pledged to return next week if the Government fails to step down if a vote of No Confidence is passed, or they ignore legislation decided upon by Parliament.

Placardshowing deleted tweet by Savid Javid

Islanders took to the streets of Newport at the weekend, in a determined reaction to the Prime Minister’s arbitrary decision to suspend Parliament for an unprecedented five weeks before the planned Brexit on 31st October.

A crowd of over 200 residents – young and old, ‘leavers’ and ‘remainers’ – chanted ‘Stop The Coup’, sang songs about ‘Standing Together keeps us Strong’ and peacefully marched across the town.

Protesters at Stop the Coup rally

Peaceful gathering
Many speakers stepped forward to address the crowd, covering topics including citizenship, finances and concerns about dictatorial behaviour.

A handful of people wearing Brexit Party badges heckled from the side, but the gathering remained peaceful.

Those in attendance included a wide spectrum of Islanders: a few were members of Isle of Wight political parties, some EU citizens and even a couple on holiday from Oxford.

They said,

“We just felt strongly that we needed to join a protest whilst away from home.”

Protesters at Stop the Coup rally

Lowthion: An attack on Parliament is an attack on us
Vix Lowthion, IW Green Party spokesperson who had helped to organise the event with 48 hours notice, said

“In our country, those in Government get their power from the support of the people. The shutting down of Parliament is the seizing of power away from the people – and this is not acceptable.

“Our Prime Minister is afraid of his own Parliament! We stand together in this square to demonstrate to the Government that we are prepared to act to defend our democracy: an attack on Parliament is an attack on us, the people.”

“Be Excellent to Each Other!”
The gathering came to a close, with reminders from members of the crowd to remain peaceful and keep listening to our neighbours. “Be Excellent to Each Other!” was the refrain as the crowd dispersed.

Those in attendance have pledged to return next week if the government fails to step down if a vote of No Confidence is passed, or they ignore legislation decided upon by Parliament.

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n9E

4 Comments on "‘Over 200’ Islanders gather for Stop the Coup rally and vow to return"

confidential
As published by OTW A total of 79,430 residents of the Isle of Wight placed their voting slips in the ballot boxes or took advantage of postal voting in the EU Referendum. With a voting population of 109,844 that is a 72.3% turnout. The results Counting officer, Chris Mathews, has now confirmed the final results as follows: Remain : 30,207 Leave : 49,173 Spoiled / Void /… Read more »
Vote Up14-8Vote Down
2, September 2019 8:27 am
Geoff Brodie
I counted about 125 at the ‘Islanders for Europe’ protest at 11.45am. Even if we accept their inflated figure of 200 that is still only 0.0018% of registered Island voters. Most then hung around when the 15-20 local Labour people turned up for their separate 12 noon protest. Speeches could not be heard and most passers by and people I know were quite contemptuous of the continuing… Read more »
Vote Up20Vote Down
2, September 2019 10:21 am
Geoff Brodie

Oops. 0.18%. Still pathetic.

Vote Up00Vote Down
2, September 2019 10:22 am
Colin
You have to laugh really. The remainers have done everything possible to thwart the 52% who voted to leave over the last few months. Now they are having a whinge because at last the leavers have a leader who is determined to leave. The best thing though, is that we live in a free country where we are allowed to protest about anything with all sides able… Read more »
Vote Up4-5Vote Down
2, September 2019 9:52 am
