‘Over 200’ Islanders gather for Stop the Coup rally and vow to return

Vix shares this latest report on behalf of Islanders for Europe. Ed

Islanders took to the streets of Newport at the weekend, in a determined reaction to the Prime Minister’s arbitrary decision to suspend Parliament for an unprecedented five weeks before the planned Brexit on 31st October.

A crowd of over 200 residents – young and old, ‘leavers’ and ‘remainers’ – chanted ‘Stop The Coup’, sang songs about ‘Standing Together keeps us Strong’ and peacefully marched across the town.

Peaceful gathering

Many speakers stepped forward to address the crowd, covering topics including citizenship, finances and concerns about dictatorial behaviour.

A handful of people wearing Brexit Party badges heckled from the side, but the gathering remained peaceful.

Those in attendance included a wide spectrum of Islanders: a few were members of Isle of Wight political parties, some EU citizens and even a couple on holiday from Oxford.

They said,

“We just felt strongly that we needed to join a protest whilst away from home.”

Lowthion: An attack on Parliament is an attack on us

Vix Lowthion, IW Green Party spokesperson who had helped to organise the event with 48 hours notice, said

“In our country, those in Government get their power from the support of the people. The shutting down of Parliament is the seizing of power away from the people – and this is not acceptable. “Our Prime Minister is afraid of his own Parliament! We stand together in this square to demonstrate to the Government that we are prepared to act to defend our democracy: an attack on Parliament is an attack on us, the people.”

“Be Excellent to Each Other!”

The gathering came to a close, with reminders from members of the crowd to remain peaceful and keep listening to our neighbours. “Be Excellent to Each Other!” was the refrain as the crowd dispersed.

Those in attendance have pledged to return next week if the government fails to step down if a vote of No Confidence is passed, or they ignore legislation decided upon by Parliament.