Those leaving care on the Isle of Wight given council tax reprieve

Care leavers on the Isle of Wight will now be exempt from paying council tax.

The changes will come into affect from April 2019 and will give a 100 per cent discount to all care leavers, up to the age of 25.

The decision was made after appeals by care leavers themselves to the council following a discussion on housing at the care leavers’ board.

Brading: IWC one of the first

Cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Paul Brading, said the Isle of Wight was one of the first authorities in the country to implement such a measure.

He said:

“One of the care leavers said to us, ‘It would be nice if we did not have to pay council tax’. “It feels nice to do that. Many people do not know about it, and it’s nice for the young people to not have that worry. “This is what they asked for, and we are showing them we have listened. “They have told us they are grateful we listened to them.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: TaxRebate under CC BY 2.0