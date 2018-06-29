Thousands raised for Daisy Bus at Spring Fete

A fete organised to support Wessex Cancer Trust’s Daisy Bus appeal has raised £3,333.

The annual Grand Spring Fete at Freshwater Court included the sale of plants, clothes and collectables, as well as refreshments.

There was also entertainment from FAT Samba.

Supporting the Portsmouth Daisy Bus

The money will go towards the running costs of the Portsmouth Daisy Bus, which transports patients from the boat to their hospital appointments.

The charity’s community engagement manager, Lorraine White, said:

“We are truly overwhelmed by the amount raised at this event and we’re so grateful for the ongoing support of those involved in organising it. “The Daisy Bus is a cause close to the hearts of many and donations like this have helped to secure its future for many months to come.”

Jarman: Now a major social occasion

The event, which started in 2005, was organised by Chris Jarman and Barbara Misner.

Chris said:

“It has become a major social occasion supported with donations from a growing number of IW businesses and local residents. “Special thanks to West Wight Rotary, Isle of Wight Freemasons and Freshwater WI for their support.”

Image: L-R organisers Barbara Misner and Chris Jarman with the charity’s Mike Sizer-Green and Lorraine White

News shared by Lorraine on behalf of the Wessex Cancer Trust. Ed