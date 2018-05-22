Grand Spring Fete continues support for Wessex Cancer Trust

Wessex Cancer Trust’s Daisy Buses provide invaluable help for those on the Isle of Wight needing treatment on the mainland. Join in the fundraising this Saturday at 26th May Freshwater Court Spring Fete.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Festival bunting:

The 14th Grand Spring Fete for the Wessex Cancer Trust will be held this coming Saturday (26th May 2017) at Freshwater Court, Freshwater PO40 9NU.

Once again, the fete aims to raise much needed funds for the Portsmouth Daisy Buses wessex cancer trustand the associated volunteer patient escort services.

Invaluable service
These provide invaluable help for those on the Isle of Wight needing treatment at Portsmouth hospitals.

Volunteers provide help and escort patients where required through the daily ordeal that many face for weeks at a time.

The Daisy Buses provide free transport for Isle of Wight patients and their carers from the Portsmouth Hard & Hover to hospital.

Where and when
The Spring Fete takes place at Freshwater Court, Court Road, Freshwater PO40 9NU from 10:30am on Saturday 26th May 2018. There will be free parking and free entry.

Image: joffaboy under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 22nd May, 2018 1:06pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kQZ

Filed under: Community, Featured, Freshwater, West Wight, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*