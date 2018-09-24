Three Peaks Challenge raises £1,200 directly for children in care

The council share this latest news. Ed

Bank accounts belonging to children in care on the Isle of Wight have been topped up by a fundraising Isle of Wight Council employee.

Callum Tanner, 29, completed the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge – tackling the three highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales – in under 24 hours.

The data and performance team manager completed the feat in support of the Share Foundation, which manages junior ISA accounts for looked after children.

Going directly to children in care

He smashed his fundraising target by reaching £1,200, with money still coming in.

The cash will be shared between the live junior ISA accounts belonging to children in care on the Island.

Challenges faced in attracting extra money

Callum said:

“Having been the council’s lead contact to the Share Foundation for almost two years, I knew about the challenges it faced in attracting extra money. “I thought raising any additional funds or awareness could only be a good thing. “Thanks to everyone who has supported, donated, shared on social media, baked or ate some cake in aid of looked after children on the Island.”

For more information visit the Share Found Website