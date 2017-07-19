The Met Office prediction certainly delivered last night with heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

The Isle of Wight was treated to an incredible light show, with some fabulous shots captured by Isle of Wight photographers.

Our thanks to everyone who has shared their photos, Allan Marsh, Twilight Wight, Ainsley Bennett, Martin Perry, Jamie Russell, Les Lockhart, Mary Martin and Josh Mattick.

If you’d like us to share yours, email them to newsdesk@onthewight.com

Click on image to see larger version

























