Thunderbolt and lightning – your Isle of Wight photos

What a storm! Readers have sent in some great photos of the lightning show we were treated to last night. If you have any to share just email us.

Light show in Freshwater by Ainsley Bennett

The Met Office prediction certainly delivered last night with heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

The Isle of Wight was treated to an incredible light show, with some fabulous shots captured by Isle of Wight photographers.

Our thanks to everyone who has shared their photos, Allan Marsh, Twilight Wight, Ainsley Bennett, Martin Perry, Jamie Russell, Les Lockhart, Mary Martin and Josh Mattick.

East Cowes light show by Allan Marsh
Shanklin Downs light show by Margaret Forman of Twilight Wight
Light show in Freshwater by Ainsley Bennett
Light show in Colwell Bay by Martin Perry
Light show in Colwell Bay by Martin Perry
Light show at Sandown boating lake by Jamie Russell
West Wight light show by Jamie Russell
West Wight light show by Jamie Russell
West Wight light show by Jamie Russell
West Wight light show by Jamie Russell
Lightning in East Cowes by Les Lockhart
Light show in Newport by Mary Martin
Light show in Newport by Mary Martin

Light show in Ryde by Josh Mattick

Wednesday, 19th July, 2017 8:32am

By

