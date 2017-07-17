Warning of thunder and hail showers for the Isle of Wight

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain for the Isle of Wight on Tuesday.

The warning is valid from 5pm until midnight .

It reads:

Thundery showers are expected to push north across southern parts of the UK through Tuesday evening, perhaps turning more widespread towards midnight. Although many places won’t see these showers, there is a chance of localised flooding of homes, businesses and susceptible roads. Frequent lightning may be an additional hazard with potential disruption to power networks. Similarly, but very locally, hail may cause impacts.

Image: Simon Dean Medina under CC BY 2.0