Tilt shift train: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

We love the tilt shift process and reckon it works really well with this shot of an Island Line train taken and shared with us by Emma Gee.

Tilt shift train line

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

We’ve always been attracted to the process of tilt shift – this is used to control the orientation of the plane of focus and results in part of an image appearing sharper than the rest, miniaturising the image – and love this shot of the title shift Island Line train by Emma Gee.

The image is also relevant given this week’s public meeting on the future of Island Line trains. Taking place at Shanklin Theatre on Thursday from 7pm (doors 6.30pm) all are welcome to attend and share their views.

Be sure to check out Emma’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Emma Gee

Wednesday, 13th December, 2017 4:58pm

