Tilt shift train: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

We’ve always been attracted to the process of tilt shift – this is used to control the orientation of the plane of focus and results in part of an image appearing sharper than the rest, miniaturising the image – and love this shot of the title shift Island Line train by Emma Gee.

The image is also relevant given this week’s public meeting on the future of Island Line trains. Taking place at Shanklin Theatre on Thursday from 7pm (doors 6.30pm) all are welcome to attend and share their views.

Image: © Emma Gee