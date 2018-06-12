Time and Tide exhibition showcases work produced by older people

Local charity Independent Arts is showcasing work produced in their Arts Council England funded project, Time & Tide, at a summer exhibition.

The work was produced by older people, at creative workshops run in Southern Housing Group schemes, local libraries and care homes across the Island.

The project has covered topics including Dinosaurs, Pre-history, Romans and the Bawdy Georgians! which have gone on to inspire the work produced.

Heritage overview

All topics have included an introduction by a heritage practitioner to give an overview of the history and included a handling collection of artefacts to help bring history to life.

The artists used mosaic, photography, sculpture, ceramics, and watercolour to create their pieces. The artists were supported by artist practitioners to guide them through the new techniques and build their confidence.

Where and when

The exhibition is being held at the Learning and Resources Centre at Isle of Wight College. The exhibition is open from 8am – 6pm Monday to Friday until 9th August 2018.

Hannah Griffiths, Project Manager at Independent Arts:

“I am so proud of the work our artists have produced for this exhibition. Looking at the pieces it is difficult to believe that many of our artists had never picked up clay, a camera or a paintbrush before. The work is such a high standard.”

Get in touch

Time & Tide workshops continue throughout 2018. For more information about getting involved in Time & Tide workshops please contact Independent Arts on 01983 822437.

A short film of the exhibition can be seen below: