‘Proper’ Festival planned with the help of rapid Covid testing

Organisers of the Toogether Festival have announced they are planning to go ahead with festival plans for this summer, with the introduction of a rapid Covid test station.

The three-day festival will take place at Sandown Airport, between 30th July to 1st August 2021.

The line-up still includes those who were booked to perform in 2020 (postponed due to Covid-19), including the legendary 808 State (live band), LTJ Bukem, Roni Size, Kosheen (live band) and Stanton Warriors who will all be joining the Toogether party this summer.

Covid test station

Organisers say,

“For the last couple of months we have been working with the main Covid test station providers on the Island and we now have all the risk assessments and method statements in place to provide you with a rapid test station in the events car park. “We believe around 90 per cent of the adult population will be vaccinated by then, lowering the risk.”

How it will work

Ticket-holders will have to arrive at the event by car, where they will be tested either in vehicles or in the test centre. Once tested there is a 15-minute wait for the result.

Only a negative test result will allow you access to the festival. Once you have your certificate of a negative test you will be able to get your wristband from the ticket office. The test will be valid for the entire weekend, whether camping or not.

Organisers say,

“Our plan will make the whole event a Covid free zone and a safe environment for you all. If you happen to get a positive test result you will be refunded your full ticket fee. “I hope you are with us on this, as it’s the only way we can create a safe, proper, festival for you all.”

Find out more by following the Toogether 2021 Facebook page or visit the Website.