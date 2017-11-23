Top travel awards for Isle of Wight businesses

Simo shares htis latest news on behalf of Visit Isle of Wight. Ed

Visit Isle of Wight is celebrating the success of two Isle of Wight businesses this week.

Wightlink and Ready Camp, who have a site at Adgestone, have won awards with Family Traveller magazine.

The top-rated family travel Website and magazine announced its winners at a ceremony in London on Tuesday, hosted by TV personality, Alice Beer.

Best Family Ferry Operator

Wightlink won the Best Family Ferry Operator award.

Stuart James, Marketing and Innovation Director at Wightlink said:

“This is an excellent win for Wightlink, as we work to create family-focused travel campaigns and achieving engagement with families in the local community. “The travel industry has recognised that families are increasingly seeking enriching experiences in their holiday decision-making process, which is something that we at Wightlink continue to develop. “We’d like to thank Family Traveller readers and our customers for voting for us.”

Best Holiday Rental for Families

Ready Camp won the award for Best Holiday Rental for Families.

Wightlink and Ready Camp’s site at Adgestone are both Wight BID levy payers, contributing to the continuing marketing of the Isle of Wight to a national and international audience.

Visit Isle of Wight CEO David Thornton said:

“The family market is massively important to the Isle of Wight and we’re planning a whole programme of new activities to attract more families to the Island next year, so winning a Family Traveller award, a nationally recognised accolade, is a welcome step in the right direction.”

Families seeking enriching experiences

Jane Anderson, editor of Family Traveller magazine, said:

“Transformative travel, authentic experiences and active outdoorsy holidays are on the rise for families. “The industry has clearly recognised that parents and carers are seeking enriching experiences and are providing holidays which are tailored, great value and leave their customers with memories to treasure for years to come.”

Image: (L-R) Family Traveller editor, Jane Anderson, Stuart James, Alice Beer