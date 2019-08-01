Town council considering a range of options for town’s regeneration

Residents of Ventnor have been circulating on social media today that Ventnor Town Council are planning to remove the on-street parking in the High Street from outside the pet store up to the Premier store and extend the paving.

A consultation on pedestrianisation of that part of the High Street, as well as the esplanade, took place last year and was met with a mixed response (see here).

OnTheWight got in touch with the Ventnor Town Council to ask whether there were any plans to remove the on-street parking.

Exploring range options for town’s regeneration

A spokesperson for the Ventnor Town Council said,

“As is well known, the Town Council is exploring a range options for the town’s regeneration. “Some of them are focused on the town’s centre, including how to respond to the access and safety issues highlighted by the recent Risk Assessment of it, discussions with the Isle of Wight Council about the future management of the Central Car Park and the possibility of installing a disability friendly toilet facility in it.”

Full consultation before any action is taken

They continued,

“No decisions have yet been taken about any of these and won’t be until September at the earliest. “The Town Council will then continue its track record of transparent and full consultation before action is taken.”

