Town Council helps to make sure residents don’t go hungry

When Covid-19 hit and the first lockdown was put in place by the Government, East Cowes Town Council decided that they needed to find a way to help those in the community who were going to face hardship.

They were also concerned that donations to the charities, that support those in need, were clearly decreasing badly through the pandemic.

The shopping basket project

Councillors decided that they needed to step up and make some funding available, to ensure that there would be adequate support for families and individuals, who needed help to put food on the table during this dreadful period.

Working in partnership with Waitrose, they donated funding to the shopping basket project, which provided a basket of essential groceries to anyone who needed them.

Foodbank donations

Donations have also been made to the Isle of Wight Foodbank, ensuring that there is sufficient funding available to buy supplies for distribution to those in need.

Support for Air Ambulance

The latest donation was made to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, who work tirelessly to move patients to and from the mainland, all the more important with the challenges the local hospital is facing, and whose donations have been badly affected during these challenging times.

The Mayor, Cllr Jane Rann, said

“As elected representatives of the East Cowes community, the Council felt that they needed to ensure, as far as possible, that no one in East Cowes would go hungry; and that we supported the air ambulance, who play such a vital role in the health of Island residents and support of our local hospital.”

News shared by Sue on behalf of East Cowes Town Council. Ed