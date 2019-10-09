Town council unveil plans for new Community Hub: Have your say

Plans for an ambitious new project designed to enhance community facilities in East Cowes went on display over the weekend.

The outcome of a public consultation with residents saw the majority wanting a Community Hub, so the Town Council has put together plans.

The Community Hub would include:

Public offices for staff

Meeting rooms for community use

Information hub for Citizens Advice, Job Centre, Advice on Debt and other agencies

Space for a learning zone – computers for public use and photocopier

Public toilets

Extended library and resource and councillor surgeries

Have your say

The project is estimated to add 20p per week to the council tax bills in the town and residents are being asked whether they supported the plans.

If you missed the exhibition on Saturday, you can share your views via the online survey on the East Cowes Town Council Website.