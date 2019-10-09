Town council unveil plans for new Community Hub: Have your say

Plans for an ambitious new project designed to enhance community facilities in East Cowes went on display over the weekend.
The outcome of a public consultation with residents saw the majority wanting a Community Hub, so the Town Council has put together plans.
The Community Hub would include:
- Public offices for staff
- Meeting rooms for community use
- Information hub for Citizens Advice, Job Centre, Advice on Debt and other agencies
- Space for a learning zone – computers for public use and photocopier
- Public toilets
- Extended library and resource and councillor surgeries
Have your say
The project is estimated to add 20p per week to the council tax bills in the town and residents are being asked whether they supported the plans.
If you missed the exhibition on Saturday, you can share your views via the online survey on the East Cowes Town Council Website.
Wednesday, 9th October, 2019 9:17am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2neq
Filed under: East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, North Wight
