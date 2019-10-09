Town council unveil plans for new Community Hub: Have your say

The project is estimated to add 20p per week to council tax bills in the town and residents are being asked whether they support it

east cowes community hub

Plans for an ambitious new project designed to enhance community facilities in East Cowes went on display over the weekend.

The outcome of a public consultation with residents saw the majority wanting a Community Hub, so the Town Council has put together plans.

The Community Hub would include:

  • Public offices for staff
  • Meeting rooms for community use
  • Information hub for Citizens Advice, Job Centre, Advice on Debt and other agencies
  • Space for a learning zone – computers for public use and photocopier
  • Public toilets
  • Extended library and resource and councillor surgeries

Have your say
The project is estimated to add 20p per week to the council tax bills in the town and residents are being asked whether they supported the plans.

If you missed the exhibition on Saturday, you can share your views via the online survey on the East Cowes Town Council Website.

1 Comment on "Town council unveil plans for new Community Hub: Have your say"

Benny C
I worry this will simply fill up with people complaining about this hapless, inept Council with its confused and underwhelming activities. And we’re expected to foot the bill. If Cabinet members make themselves available to speak to the public on record and hold themselves accountable to voters for their activities for an hour a week each, not just in the safety of their wards where they can… Read more »
9, October 2019 10:15 am
