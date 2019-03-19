Transformative care project positively changes lives of young and older Islanders

Tracy shares this latest news on behalf of Independent Arts. Ed

Independent Arts (IA) are behind an ambitious new project, School Ties, that aims to put the Isle of Wight at the forefront of intergenerational care by introducing school rooms in care homes.

Astounding results

Last year IA ran a pilot project Schoolroom in a Care Home where 10 primary school children regularly had lessons in a care home.

After just 12 weeks the results were astounding, care home residents felt a range of improvements from increased physical mobility, improved communication and enhanced feelings of self-worth.

For the children the results were equally impressive with teachers rating 100% strong improvements in all children over seven criteria including sensitivity, behaviour, confidence and expressive skills.

Improved Ofsted rating

The school subsequently scored an improved Ofsted rating with the report highlighting: ‘Learning in lessons is enhanced successfully by events and activities that raise awareness of the wider world.’

After the success of the initial pilot project, IA have just secured funding from the Big Lottery and will introduce this concept to more schools and care homes across the Island.

Tindall: “This concept really works”

Kerry Tindall, Programme Manager, says,

“We will be working with five care homes and schools this year, doubling to ten by 2020. “We know from our own experience and research that this concept really works. “Ideally, Independent Arts would like to create an easily replicated blueprint for intergenerational care on the Isle of Wight, improving the quality of adult residential care and enhancing education to transform lives both young and old.”

Poor CQC/Ofsted rankings

The Isle of Wight was recently highlighted for poor adult residential care ranking 47 out of 47 for its residential, nursing and home care services, this was based on the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection ratings.

Similarly education has hit the spotlight with figures from the Department of Education showing 46 per cent of 16-year-olds failed to pass their English and maths GCSE a figure well below the national average.

Tindall: Project can “positively change lives”

Kerry finished by saying,

“This inspirational project has the potential to address some serious issues we face here and actually put the Island in the spotlight for creative, affordable solutions that positively change lives and that is at the heart of Independent Arts.”

Get involved

If you are interested in your school or care home taking part in this exciting project please contact Independent Arts on 01983 822437 or send an email to kerry@independentarts.org.uk.