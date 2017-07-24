Long-anticipated Transport Infrastructure Task Force Report to be presented this week

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight’s Transport Infrastructure Task Force is to formally present its report and recommendations to the Isle of Wight Council this week.

The independent task force was set up in July 2016 to focus on a wide range of connectivity, integration, regeneration and funding issues vital to the Island’s future.

Heard from more than 40 organisations

The task force – comprising a range of representatives from business, tourism and official bodies – first met in September 2016 and received views from stakeholders and other interested parties throughout the year.

It heard from more than 40 organisations to talk about the challenges and opportunities that transport has for Island residents.

Task force chairman, Mr Christopher Garnett, is to formally present the report to Isle of Wight Council leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, at County Hall, Newport on Wednesday 26 July.

The council’s Cabinet will then consider the report and its recommendations on a date to be set.

Services provided free of charge

Mr Garnett – a former chairman of the Transport Co-ordinating Committee for the Rugby World Cup 2015, a board member of the Olympic Delivery Authority, the chairman and executive director of Great North Eastern Railways for ten years and a board member for Transport for London for six years – provided his services free of charge, to act independently, seek out and collate the views of stakeholders, and discuss with government the infrastructure needs of the Island.

Garnett: “Committed to helping”

Mr Garnett said:

“The task force has been delighted with the number of organisations that wanted to talk to us about the challenges and opportunities that transport has for Islanders. “I would like to thank my fellow task force members who gave up so much time and effort to this report on a voluntary basis. We all learnt things about the Island we did not know. The whole process has been very interesting and we are optimistic about the future. “We would like to review early next year how the recommendations we are making are being progressed. We are very committed to helping in whatever way we can to help improve the Island’s transport to the benefit of both users and the providers.”

The report will be made available to the public via the council’s iwight.com website from 11am on Wednesday (26 July), following the formal handover.

Recommendations will help underpin aspirations

Isle of Wight Council leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, said:

“I would like to thank Mr Garnett and the task force for the many hours they have given voluntarily on behalf of Island residents in seeking out information and views for the compilation of this important report and its recommendations. “A strong and effective transport infrastructure is hugely important to supporting our aspirations to grow the Island’s economy by working closely with businesses to secure inward investment, create jobs and increase the wealth of the Island. The recommendations in the report will help to underpin these aspirations and I will want to thoroughly explore how we can take them forward. “Once the report is formally handed over the council’s Cabinet will closely consider the recommendations and what steps we can take to initiate and undertake improvements for our residents and visitors. The report is also being shared with the Island’s MP to ensure we have a co-ordinated response as we plan ahead.”

The Task Force

The members of the task force were:

Christopher Garnett (chairman)

Maureen Pullen (Department for Transport)

Stuart Baker (Local Enterprise Partnership)

Andrew Wilson (Solent Transport)

Phil Marshall (Solent Transport)

Geoff Underwood (Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce)

Nicky Hayward (business stakeholder)

Patrick Seely (business stakeholder)

Alec Dabell (business stakeholder)

Claire Locke (business stakeholder)

Wendy Perera (Isle of Wight Council officer)

Jayne Tyler (Isle of Wight Council, task force administrator)

Image: steve_barr under CC BY 2.0