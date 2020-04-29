Sandown artist’s tribute to Captain Tom Moore – from heartfelt claps to 100 laps

A fitting tribute to the WWII Veteran who walked 100 lengths of his garden to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities, but ended up raising almost £30m

Michelle Marsh - Captain Tom Moore painting

We’ve all heard the incredible story of Captain Tom Moore, a veteran of World War II, whose efforts to raise money for NHS Charities Together during the Coronavirus crisis led to almost £30m being donated.

It will be Captain Tom’s 100th birthday later this week (Thursday) and Michelle Marsh from Sandown has created this fantastic artwork as a tribute to 99-year-old who walked 100 lengths of his back garden in the hope of raising £1,000.

Here is Michelle’s painting in all its glory.

Michelle's painting of Captain Tom Moore - From hearfelt claps to 100 laps
Michelle’s painting of Captain Tom Moore
From heartfelt claps to 100 laps-
To this hero we say Happy Birthday

If you are planning to celebrate Captain Tom’s birthday in some way, let us know by leaving a comment or getting in touch.

If you haven’t seen them, you can watch all the tribute videos to Captain Bob on You Tube.

