Sandown artist’s tribute to Captain Tom Moore – from heartfelt claps to 100 laps

We’ve all heard the incredible story of Captain Tom Moore, a veteran of World War II, whose efforts to raise money for NHS Charities Together during the Coronavirus crisis led to almost £30m being donated.
It will be Captain Tom’s 100th birthday later this week (Thursday) and Michelle Marsh from Sandown has created this fantastic artwork as a tribute to 99-year-old who walked 100 lengths of his back garden in the hope of raising £1,000.
Here is Michelle’s painting in all its glory.
If you haven’t seen them, you can watch all the tribute videos to Captain Bob on You Tube.
Wednesday, 29th April, 2020 9:05am
By Sally Perry
