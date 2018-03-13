Tune in to one-off radio programme, ‘Dementia Stole My Mother’

Joan Ellis shares details of this upcoming radio programme. Ed

I lost my beloved Mum in January to dementia. In honour of her memory, I am presenting a one-off radio show on Vectis Radio this Friday, 16 March, at 6pm.

Called ‘Dementia Stole My Mother’, it is a very personal account designed to help other people on the Island living with this devastating illness and to raise awareness of the condition and the help and support available – Admiral Nurses, Earl Mountbatten Hospice,

Bereavement Counselling etc.

The love and care both she and I received from these services was exemplary.

Brilliant to the end

Mum was a brilliant woman to the end. She brought me up single-handed and did a paper round until she was 80.

She had one lung and fought off pneumonia, twice. Dementia robbed me of her, but not of my memories of her.

I will be sharing some of them with listeners this Friday at 6pm on Vectis 106.4 FM and later on podcast.

Image: © Joanne Kori