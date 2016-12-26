Two further arrests following death of man in Ventnor

Following yesterday’s tragic news of a man dying in Ventnor on Christmas Eve after being assaulted, this in from the police. Ed

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Ventnor are appealing for witnesses.

Officers were called just after midnight yesterday morning (December 25) to a report that a man has been assaulted outside the Rose Inn, Pier Street.

Officers attended the scene and sadly a 57-year-old man from Ventnor was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Further arrests

Two further arrests have been made in connection with this investigation.

A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown said:

“Investigations are continuing today as we work to establish the exact circumstances of this man’s death. “We would like to speak to anyone who was in or in the vicinity of the Rose Inn on Christmas Eve night around the time of the incident as they could have information which could assist our investigation. “So if you have not yet spoken to us please call 101.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Extension or 44160484578.

Location map

View the location of this story.