Man dies in Ventnor following midnight assault

Emergency services were called to a report of a man having been assaulted. If you saw anything, please get in touch with the police.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Scene where man died following assault

Tragic news to deliver any day of the year, but particularly on Christmas Day. Our sincerest thoughts are with all those involved. This in from the police. Ed

An investigation has been launched after a man died following an incident in Pier Street, Ventnor.

Officers were called just after midnight this morning (December 25) to a report that a man has been assaulted.

Officers attended and sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An area of Pier Street has been cordoned off as part of the investigation.

Man arrested
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Philip Scrase said:

“We are in the early stages of this investigation into a man’s death, which is being treated as suspicious.

“I would like anyone who has any information about what has taken place to contact us as soon as possible.”

Get in touch
We are not in a position to confirm the identity of the deceased or any further details relating to the incident at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 44160484578

Location map
View the location of this story.

Sunday, 25th December, 2016 10:35am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eRf

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Ventnor

Print Friendly

.

1 Comment

  1. jim


    25.Dec.2016 11:05am

    That’s so sad my heart goes out to all involved

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

  • Error
  • Tomorrow

RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://events.onthewight.com/today.rss. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*