Man dies in Ventnor following midnight assault

Tragic news to deliver any day of the year, but particularly on Christmas Day. Our sincerest thoughts are with all those involved. This in from the police. Ed

An investigation has been launched after a man died following an incident in Pier Street, Ventnor.

Officers were called just after midnight this morning (December 25) to a report that a man has been assaulted.

Officers attended and sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An area of Pier Street has been cordoned off as part of the investigation.

Man arrested

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Philip Scrase said:

“We are in the early stages of this investigation into a man’s death, which is being treated as suspicious. “I would like anyone who has any information about what has taken place to contact us as soon as possible.”

We are not in a position to confirm the identity of the deceased or any further details relating to the incident at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 44160484578

