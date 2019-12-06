Two town centre car parks to be resurfaced and combined into one

Work is due to start next week on a series of improvements to car parking facilities in the heart of Newport.

Short stay car parks in New Street and Chapel Street will be resurfaced and re-lined to create a total of 212 parking bays — a net increase of six spaces — as part of the Isle of Wight Council scheme.

Over six nights

The council’s contractor, Island Roads, is due to start work on 10th December, although this will be subject to weather conditions.

The scheme will be carried out over six nights to ensure daytime parking is retained at this important town centre location.

Combined car park

Railings, which once separated the two car parks, have already been removed to create a larger, combined car park with a simplified layout which is both clearer and easier for motorists to follow.

The scheme also involves permanently closing off access from Chapel Street in response to complaints the entrance is difficult to negotiate.

New Street access

Following the completion of the works, motorists will enter and leave the car park via New Street only. Two on-street parking spaces will be removed to improve visibility at this access point.

The work is part of a programme of car park resurfacing that is continuing to take place across the Island.

News shared by Isle of Wight council. Ed

Image: Jeremy Segrott under CC BY 2.0