Two town centre car parks to be resurfaced and combined into one

The scheme will be carried out over six nights to ensure daytime parking is retained at this important town centre location

roadworks sign

Work is due to start next week on a series of improvements to car parking facilities in the heart of Newport.

Short stay car parks in New Street and Chapel Street will be resurfaced and re-lined to create a total of 212 parking bays — a net increase of six spaces — as part of the Isle of Wight Council scheme.

Over six nights
The council’s contractor, Island Roads, is due to start work on 10th December, although this will be subject to weather conditions.

The scheme will be carried out over six nights to ensure daytime parking is retained at this important town centre location.

Combined car park
Railings, which once separated the two car parks, have already been removed to create a larger, combined car park with a simplified layout which is both clearer and easier for motorists to follow.

The scheme also involves permanently closing off access from Chapel Street in response to complaints the entrance is difficult to negotiate.

New Street access
Following the completion of the works, motorists will enter and leave the car park via New Street only. Two on-street parking spaces will be removed to improve visibility at this access point.

The work is part of a programme of car park resurfacing that is continuing to take place across the Island.

News shared by Isle of Wight council. Ed

Image: Jeremy Segrott under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 6th December, 2019 2:29pm

By

Geoff Brodie
Fantastic news (not) for all those residents still waiting for their street to be re-surfaced by Island Rogues. And this after they recently resurfaced Coppins Bridge car park (used mainly by Council staff) despite it being surrounded by streets desperately in need of resurfacing. Cllr Ward, the Tory Council and the PFI Contract Management Team at County Hall – sorry at Island Rogues’ plush offices – should… Read more »
6, December 2019 2:45 pm
