Two injured in light aircraft crash on Brading Marshes

Isle of Wight emergency services, including ambulance, police, fire and rescue are attending an incident just outside Bembridge Airport this afternoon, following reports of a light aircraft in Brading Marshes.

Fire and Rescue Services were called at 16.01 to the incident after a helicopter pilot spotted the aircraft in the marshes and alerted the Airport.

The pilot of the light aircraft, and his passenger, are reported to be injured. Two helicopters from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance have been called to assist given the difficult terrain.

Road closed

Due to a temporary road closure of Sandown Road, buses are delayed on routes 8 and the Downs Breezer.

We’ll update you when we hear more.

Location map

View the location of this story.