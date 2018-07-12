Two injured in light aircraft crash on Brading Marshes

The pilot and his passenger are reported as casualties in the crash and two Air Ambulances have been called to assist.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Air Ambulance

Isle of Wight emergency services, including ambulance, police, fire and rescue are attending an incident just outside Bembridge Airport this afternoon, following reports of a light aircraft in Brading Marshes.

Fire and Rescue Services were called at 16.01 to the incident after a helicopter pilot spotted the aircraft in the marshes and alerted the Airport.

The pilot of the light aircraft, and his passenger, are reported to be injured. Two helicopters from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance have been called to assist given the difficult terrain.

Road closed
Due to a temporary road closure of Sandown Road, buses are delayed on routes 8 and the Downs Breezer.

We’ll update you when we hear more.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 12th July, 2018 5:28pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2l9N

Filed under: Air Ambulance, Ambulance, Bembridge, Featured, Fire, Police

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*