Two new Isle of Wight trustees for Independent Arts charity

Isle of Wight charity Independent Arts has welcomed two new trustees to its board.

Glass artist Brian Marriott ran a successful design company on the Island prior to retirement. He mentors design degree students at Isle of Wight College and is a founder trustee of Isle of Wight charity WightAid.

Marriott: Welcome opportunity to add my skills to planning a new future

Brian said,

“I have been professionally involved in the creative industry all my life and the Island’s charitable sector for many years. “I have recognised the great work Independent Arts has delivered to the Island’s community of all ages and therefore I welcome this opportunity to add my skills to planning a new future for this much-needed charity.”

Lindsay: Important to spread message to a wider audience

David Lindsay spent most of his career as an executive in international retail, with a focus on buying and marketing. He is actively involved in the local community and is a keen singer.

David said,

“I admire the values of this charity and have been most impressed by the commitment of all of those involved. “I feel that it is important to spread this message to a wider audience across the Island and intend to use my knowledge and experience to help achieve this aim.”

Varley: Brian and David will be a real asset to the charity

Chair of trustees Wendy Varley said,

“Independent Arts’ board is delighted to welcome David and Brian. “Their combined skills and experience and their knowledge of our Island community will be a real asset to the charity.”

Gagliani: Thank arts practitioners and volunteers for helping us stay agile

Chief Executive Lisa Gagliani said,

“At a time of such challenge to communities and charities, it is tremendous that we have come through this pandemic with such positive outcomes. Gaining two new trustees, and our services translating digitally so well with new initiatives such as our Festival of Islesolation which welcomes new participants and supporters alike. “We thank our arts practitioners and volunteers for helping us stay agile and focused – and we are busy now preparing to return to socially-distanced community programmes where they are most needed.”

Independent Arts

Independent Arts was founded in 1987 and uses the arts to improve wellbeing, quality of life and to reduce social isolation on the Isle of Wight.

During the pandemic many of their activities have been held via zoom and YouTube, with some now happening outdoors and socially distanced at venues across the Island.

For more information visit their Website.

News shared by Wendy on behalf of Independent Arts. Ed

Image: David Lindsay (Left) and Brian Marriott at Independent Arts Gallery on High Street, Newport