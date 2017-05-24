Two wicket win for Ventnor in British Gas Southern Premier League

Graeme shares this latest news from Ventnor Cricket Club. Ed

A closely fought encounter ended in a two wicket win for Ventnor in Saturday’s British Gas Southern Premier League Division One clash with Rowledge at Newclose.

Neil Westhorpe was the Ventnor hero, hitting a crucial unbeaten 56, including a match winning six over the midwicket boundary with just three balls remaining.

A fine innings from Schaughn van Greunen had set Ventnor on their way, the South African thumping nine fours and two sixes in a knock of 82, while skipper Rob Snell (21), Jamie Miller (27), Toby Corbin (22) and Martin Blackman (20) made useful contributions.

The side take on Portsmouth on Saturday.

In Hampshire League Division One, a tremendous, unbeaten innings of 70 from Hugh Calloway and an impressive half century from Alex Horton led Ventnor’s second team to a six wicket success over Old Tauntonians II at Steephill on Saturday.

Chasing the visitors total of 219 (Sam Read 4-46), the pair added 127 for the fifth wicket after their side had slipped to 96-4, this after John Buckman (35) and Tom Stafford (34) had compiled an opening partnership of 64.

The side travel to Burridge II on Saturday.

Image: samhames under a CC BY-SA 2.0 license