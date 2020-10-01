Umbrella Tree: Fundraiser for frame to support century-old tree launched

A tree that has survived two world wars is in danger of being removed if money for a new frame cannot be raised.

After it was saved from being felled last year, there is now a renewed appeal to the save the Umbrella Tree in East Cowes once again from the chopping block, in the form of a fundraiser for a new safety frame to prevent passers by being hurt by falling branches.

Plans for new frame

Friends of the East Cowes Umbrella Tree said last year while celebrating the preservation of the tree, plans for a new supporting frame was being drawn up.

Since then, plans have been created by The Forge, in Whippingham, but not progressed due to specification and cost issues.

£5,000 needed

In the fundraiser description — which can be found here along with a place to donate — it says to save the tree ‘Island Roads insists a new metal frame is made to support it at a cost of £5,000’.

However, Island Roads has said no official quote for the work has been given by it, with all the advice it has given so far free of charge.

Gutteridge: We have to find the money

Friends member Chris Gutteridge, the great-grandson of Queen Victoria’s road foreman who first planted the tree, is fighting to save the tree again.

He said:

“We need to have a new frame with footings in the ground. If we don’t the tree will come down — so we have to find the money. We thought we were past this. “It is the only umbrella tree left on the Island and it is unique to the town. It blooms every year and it is beautiful. “When I was a kid, my mum and dad were proud to tell me about the fact that our family planted it and I don’t want to see it go.”

Chris says although both his parents have now passed away, he feels the tree helps keep their memory alive.

Responsibility of the Friends and IWC

Since December last year, the tree is no longer the responsibility of Island Roads — with the Friends and the Isle of Wight Council taking over maintenance and care, including the installation and maintenance of the new supporting frame.

A spokesperson for Island Roads said:

“Several inspections by experts have, unfortunately, found the tree has an incurable and progressive fungal infection that means it is dying and therefore a safety risk. “Though the tree is not now the responsibility of Island Roads, we have, in order to assist the local community, previously given free structural engineering advice on the issues that will need to be considered in designing and installing the frame. “Although we have previously supplied indications of possible costs involved, we have not been asked to formally quote for the work nor have we requested any payment. “Though the solution will need to be safe and have all the necessary consents and agreements in place, those behind the project are free to obtain quotes from whoever they wish for the installation. “We continue to provide engineering and technical advice free of charge and wish the community all the best in its efforts to identify a solution.”

The Isle of Wight Council has declined to comment.

