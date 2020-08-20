Unconscious woman pulled from sea at ferry port

Cowes RNLI lifeboat was yesterday evening involved in a search for a woman feared to be in the sea in the Ryde Pier area, only then to be tasked to Wootton Creek some two miles away to assist a woman pulled unconscious from the sea.

It is understood the two incidents were apparently completely unconnected.

First: Ryde Pier

The lifeboat was first launched to go to Ryde at 6.35 pm, after concerns about a woman’s welfare. The crew carried out a thorough search both around and under the pier. Also in the area were Isle of Wight coastguards and Wight Search and Rescue.

Eventually, with no sign of the woman, Cowes lifeboat was then asked to help a woman pulled from Wootton Creek in the area of Wightlink’s Fishbourne ferry terminal.

Second: Fishbourne

Lifeboat helm Myles Hussey said,

“When we arrived we found she had already been pulled unconscious from the sea by members of the public and was on the shore just by the ferries’ linkspan. Apparently she was not the one we had been searching for at Ryde, which made this double shout most odd.”

Another crew member, Dr Will King, started resuscitation procedures, soon joined by paramedics. She was then stretchered onto the lifeboat and taken to the nearby Royal Victoria Yacht Club pontoon where she was transferred to an ambulance and taken to St Mary’s Hospital.

Fortunate to be spotted

Will said,

“It was very fortunate she had been spotted by members of the public, particularly with the added danger of being run down by the car ferry.”

Also at Fishbourne were coastguard rescue teams from Bembridge and Ventnor, and the police.

Cowes lifeboat returned to station at 8.37pm.

