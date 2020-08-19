Police appeal for help to find missing Georgina from Ryde

Police and Georgina’s family are extremely concerned for her welfare and a search is currently being carried out in Ryde and the surrounding area

Georgina Martin-Gentleman,

Police have issued an appeal for a missing person in Ryde.

Georgina Martin-Gentleman, 23, was last seen at Ryde bus station at 3.55pm today (19th August). 

Police and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and a search is currently being carried out in Ryde and the surrounding area. 

Georgina is described as being white, around 5ft 1ins tall, and she is believed to have had a large bag with her.  

She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black leggings. 

If you have seen Georgina or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 101 quoting the reference 44200318093.

Wednesday, 19th August, 2020 8:33pm

By

1 Comment on "Police appeal for help to find missing Georgina from Ryde"

ukdave

5 hours unaccounted for a 23 year old?

Vote Up0-7Vote Down
19, August 2020 9:07 pm

