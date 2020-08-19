Police appeal for help to find missing Georgina from Ryde

Police have issued an appeal for a missing person in Ryde.
Georgina Martin-Gentleman, 23, was last seen at Ryde bus station at 3.55pm today (19th August).
Police and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and a search is currently being carried out in Ryde and the surrounding area.
Georgina is described as being white, around 5ft 1ins tall, and she is believed to have had a large bag with her.
She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black leggings.
If you have seen Georgina or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 101 quoting the reference 44200318093.
