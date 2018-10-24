Universal Credit now fully rolled out across the Isle of Wight

Universal Credit has now been rolled out across the Isle of Wight, and is available to residents in Ryde.

The new form of benefits replaced six benefits with one monthly payment.

Universal Credit first became available in Newport in June — three months earlier than expected.

Last December, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, said the roll-out dates for Universal Credit had been pushed back to October.

Widely criticised

The new system has been widely criticised as the time taken to administer the benefit has left some claimants falling into debt.

Two thirds of private landlords have been seen tenants receiving Universal Credit fall into rent arrears, sparking concern the system is pushing people into poverty.

How it works

The system is designed so that people can claim whether they are in or out of work — there’s no limit to the number of hours you can work, but the payment gradually reduces as claimants earn more.

It should mean that no one faces a situation where they are better off claiming benefits than working.

Families on Universal Credit who move into work can claim back up to 85 per cent of their eligible childcare costs, potentially boosting their finances by over £13,000 a year.

Personalised help from a work coach

Rob Sherman, from the Jobcentre Plus, said:

“Universal Credit offers tailored support, which includes more personalised help from a work coach. “The new system is also more flexible, which means people can take on short-term work to develop their skills and build up their experience. “Our staff are trained to support people throughout the claim process. We’d encourage anyone who needs extra help or information to come and talk to their work coach.”

Image: © Tax Rebate