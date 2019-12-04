‘Unprecedented level of abuse both online and on the streets’ says Labour Chairman

Vandalism of the Vote Labour signs is just the tip of it. The Chair of the local Party says they have seen an “unprecedented level of abuse both online and on the streets”

Vandalism of Vote Labour sign

At around 6.30pm on Tuesday evening CCTV in Cowes captured the figure of a man using black gloss paint to deface as Vote Labour sign

Matt Bailey shared the footage and photos on the Isle of Wight Community Information Facebook Group, adding that he knew of three signs that had been defaced in Cowes that night.

Vandalism of Vote Labour sign

Matt tells OnTheWight he has reported the vandalism to the local Police.

Vandalism of Vote Labour sign

Deeper level of hostility
Julian Critchley, the chairman of Island Labour, told OnTheWight that they were used to the occasional sign going missing after chucking out time on a Saturday night, but that this latest vandalism appears to be well-planned.

He went on to reveal that campaigners had witnessed a “deeper level of hostility” than in the 2017 election, adding that he’d had to ban over 100 people from Island Labour’s Facebook page, report a death threat against Jeremy Corbyn to the Police, and had seen an “unprecedented level of abuse both online and on the streets”.

Julian said,

“We’re big fans of democracy and are not going to be intimidated by the unhinged hatred that’s been unleashed.”

History repeating itself
The action of General Election campaign signs being defaced is nothing new.

Back in 2010 the Liberal Democrats reported that many of their signs had been stolen and someone sprayed painted devil horns on to an image of former Isle of Wight MP, Andrew Turner.

If you know of more placards around the Island, for any party or candidate, that has been defaced, do let us know.

Wednesday, 4th December, 2019 6:53pm

By

2 Comments on "‘Unprecedented level of abuse both online and on the streets’ says Labour Chairman"

tr2015

Sadly, this is the world we live in now.
No respect, No room for debate, no opportunity to hold different opinion

4, December 2019 8:07 pm
Jenny Smart

Sounds like actions of those who support the nasty party, who hasn’t delivered for the people, and who are now running scared they won’t be re-elected.

4, December 2019 8:22 pm
