Up to £10,000 project grants on offer to boost sustainable transport

Island groups are being invited to bid for grants of up to £10,000 for projects to boost ‘sustainable transport’.

They are being asked to come up with creative and ground-breaking ideas to get people actively involved in “clean, green and healthy travel”.

The funding is from the Isle of Wight Council as part of its Sustainable Transport Access Fund from the government.

Projects to put the Island on the sustainable travel map

Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for public transport, said,

“This is a brilliant scheme, and I would strongly encourage community groups, charities, businesses and other organisations to get involved. “We are looking for innovative projects that will really put the Island on the map as a top location for sustainable travel.”

How to apply

Last year grants went towards schemes including engaging the use of electric bikes and to promote therapeutic walking.

Applications this year must be sent in by 17 June. An online form is and further details can be found on the iWight Website.

FACT FILE

Bids must unlock potential to increase active and sustainable transports on the Island.

The Sustainable Transport Innovation Grant forms part of a wider programme of transport interventions being delivered by the Isle of Wight Council over the next two years, using £1.35 million funding won competitively from the Department of Transport (DfT).

The funding builds upon previous DfT investment on the Island.

Image: onigiri_chang under CC BY 2.0