Up to £10,000 project grants on offer to boost sustainable transport

The application process for bids of up to £10,000 for creative and ground-breaking ideas to get people actively involved in “clean, green and healthy travel”.

Bicycle

Island groups are being invited to bid for grants of up to £10,000 for projects to boost ‘sustainable transport’.

They are being asked to come up with creative and ground-breaking ideas to get people actively involved in “clean, green and healthy travel”.

The funding is from the Isle of Wight Council as part of its Sustainable Transport Access Fund from the government.

Projects to put the Island on the sustainable travel map
Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for public transport, said,

“This is a brilliant scheme, and I would strongly encourage community groups, charities, businesses and other organisations to get involved.

“We are looking for innovative projects that will really put the Island on the map as a top location for sustainable travel.”

How to apply
Last year grants went towards schemes including engaging the use of electric bikes and to promote therapeutic walking.

Applications this year must be sent in by 17 June. An online form is and further details can be found on the iWight Website.

  • Bids must unlock potential to increase active and sustainable transports on the Island.
  • The Sustainable Transport Innovation Grant forms part of a wider programme of transport interventions being delivered by the Isle of Wight Council over the next two years, using £1.35 million funding won competitively from the Department of Transport (DfT).
  • The funding builds upon previous DfT investment on the Island.

Tuesday, 8th May, 2018 2:40pm

1 Comment on "Up to £10,000 project grants on offer to boost sustainable transport"

Colin
“creative and ground breaking” Words you wouldn’t really associate with IWC. My suggestion would be to buy some trailers for bikes so that people can cycle to the tip to dump their rubbish. What better way is there to get fit while you tip. We could have a cycle lane at Lynbottom so that cyclists got priority. No need for the expansion of the spin room at… Read more »
8, May 2018 4:47 pm
