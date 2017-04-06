Update on St George’s Way/ASDA roadworks

The council share this latest news. Ed

Works to construct the new roundabout on St George’s Way and link to Pan Lane are nearing completion.

These works include: upgrades to the signalling at the junction at St George’s Approach and Litten Park, a new signal controlled junction at St Georges Way/Shide Road, and a new footway along St George’s Way with signal controlled pedestrian crossing.

One-way system in place until 17 April

The highway works cannot be completed until Southern Water has completed the connection of a water supply to the supermarket site, from the opposite side of St Georges Way.

Unfortunately this has been delayed due to unforeseen technical difficulties, which will impact on the completion of the highway works. The one-way system that is currently in operation along Shide Road and Medina Avenue will, therefore, needs to remain in place until the night of Monday 17 April 2017.

Night-time resurfacing

From Tuesday 18 April to Friday 28 April 2017, Island Roads will be undertaking night-time resurfacing on St George’s Way and the adjoining section of Blackwater Road, from St George’s (Matalan) roundabout, through to a point approximately 500m past the new signalised junction at Shide. Over this period St George’s Way and the adjoining section of Blackwater Road will be closed from 7.30pm to 6am on each evening and will be reopened to traffic during the day.

The diversion route during the night-time closures will be via Coppins Bridge, Snooks Hill, Staplers Road, Long Lane, Downend Road, Sandown Road, Blackwater Shute and Blackwater Road.

Over this period a temporary footway and cycleway closure of Connie’s Way between Shide Road and St George’s Approach will also be in place for two days while the new footway at St George’s Way is connected.

New traffic signals

The new traffic signals at St George’s Way/ Shide Road will come into operation in early May after the resurfacing work has been completed and final cabling has been installed.

Once complete, Island Roads will be working on the link road between the new roundabout on St George’s Way and Pan Lane, which should see that link opened to traffic by the middle of May 2017. However, this should not affect traffic travelling in and out of Newport via St George’s Way.

Image: tico24 under CC BY 2.0