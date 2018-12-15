Update on Yarmouth ferry service, following Friday’s engine fire

Karen shares this latest update on behalf of Wightlink.

Wightlink’s Lymington-Yarmouth service will return to normal on Sunday afternoon (16 December).

The first sailing will be the 13:15 from Lymington. There will be a normal timetable thereafter.

Wight Sky removed from service

Sailings were suspended on Friday following an engine failure and suspected fire on board Wight Sky.

This ferry has been withdrawn from the route as engineers from Wightlink, the engine manufacturer and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) continue to investigate what caused the engine failure.

During the suspension of the service, all customers on the Lymington-Yarmouth route were notified and rebooked on the Portsmouth-Fishbourne service.

Wightlink apologises for any inconvenience to customers.

Image: bortescristian under CC BY 2.0