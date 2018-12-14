Lymington fire crews attend fire on board Isle of Wight ferry

Fire and Rescue crews from the mainland attended reports of a fire in the engine room of the Wight Sun ferry this morning.

Five crews were called to the scene, where the engine room was sealed off and monitored via CCTV. The fire is now out and Wightlink report no injuries.

Wightlink said:

“Wightlink’s Lymington to Yarmouth service is currently suspended following a fire on board its ferry Wight Sky while in berth at Lymington earlier this morning. “All customers and crew were disembarked safely with no injuries.”

The service is suspended and booked passengers are being diverted to the Portsmouth-Fishbourne route.

Just last month the ferry was taken out of service for urgent repairs, to replace a fuel injector in one of the engines.

Source: IWCP