Lymington fire crews attend fire on board Isle of Wight ferry

Five fire crews from the mainland attended a fire in the engine room of the Isle of Wight ferry.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

wight sun

Fire and Rescue crews from the mainland attended reports of a fire in the engine room of the Wight Sun ferry this morning.

Five crews were called to the scene, where the engine room was sealed off and monitored via CCTV. The fire is now out and Wightlink report no injuries.

Wightlink said:

“Wightlink’s Lymington to Yarmouth service is currently suspended following a fire on board its ferry Wight Sky while in berth at Lymington earlier this morning.

“All customers and crew were disembarked safely with no injuries.”

The service is suspended and booked passengers are being diverted to the Portsmouth-Fishbourne route.

Just last month the ferry was taken out of service for urgent repairs, to replace a fuel injector in one of the engines.

Source: IWCP

Friday, 14th December, 2018 9:49am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lYS

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Yarmouth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*