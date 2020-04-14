Uplift in the number of Isle of Wight patients who have recovered from Covid-19

As of today, Tuesday 14th April, 12 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) have recovered and been discharged.

The official number of those who have tested positive from Covid-19 currently stands at 56. A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

11 deaths

As reported by OnTheWight over the bank holiday, the total number of Isle of Wight NHS Trust patients who have died having tested positive for COVID-19 is now 11.

Speaking on the latest deaths, Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Sadly, we can confirm that three more people who were being cared for at St Mary’s Hospital and had tested positive for Covid-19 have now died. “The two women and one man were in their 70s and 80s and had underlying health conditions. “Their families have been informed and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with them all at this difficult and distressing time.”

Our thoughts are with family and friends of all the families and the NHS Staff who are working hard to help save lives.

