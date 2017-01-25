We love this beautifully majestic Isle of Wight film shot from skies

This video shows the Isle of Wight off beautifully even on a winter’s day. There’s a great style to the shooting and editing of this video, combined with memorable haunting music. Quite amazing to capture it all in an overnight stay.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

The Needles from the Sky

Here at OnTheWight we love aerial drone videos, first bringing them to the attention of our readers way back in early 2013 with Jeremy Cangialosi’s promotional video for Visit Isle of Wight.

Jump forward four years and the number of drone videos being filmed above the Isle of Wight has increased dramatically.

Gloriously majestic
The latest footage to catch our eyes is this gloriously majestic two minute film by award-winning photographer and film-maker, Khurum Khan (see below).

Khurum had never been to the Isle of Wight before, but decided to head to the Island for an overnight stay with a friend on New Year’s Eve.

Despite the typically wintry weather (not surprising for the time of year) he managed to capture some stunning footage that shows off the Isle of Wight’s landscape wonderfully.

Khurum told OnTheWight,

“I heard a lot about the scenery of the Island and when I saw a pictures of it on Google was mesmerised and because it wasn’t to far I thought a road trip through the Island will be an exciting journey.

He’s been to Spain in the meantime, so based on what you can see here, expect good things.

New perspectives
One of the reasons we love aerial footage so much, is the new perspective it brings to many parts of the Island normally only seen from ground level.

We particularly love the shots of the coastline – the display of colours from the erosion by the sea over in the West – and the serenity of the lake in Wootton.

Sit back and enjoy two minutes of this majestic glory.

Recommend watching in full screen mode (HD version).

You can follow Khurum’s work over on Facebook and Instagram.

Images and video: © Khurum Khan

Wednesday, 25th January, 2017 6:45pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eWz

Filed under: Featured, Film, Island-wide

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*