We love this beautifully majestic Isle of Wight film shot from skies

Here at OnTheWight we love aerial drone videos, first bringing them to the attention of our readers way back in early 2013 with Jeremy Cangialosi’s promotional video for Visit Isle of Wight.

Jump forward four years and the number of drone videos being filmed above the Isle of Wight has increased dramatically.

Gloriously majestic

The latest footage to catch our eyes is this gloriously majestic two minute film by award-winning photographer and film-maker, Khurum Khan (see below).

Khurum had never been to the Isle of Wight before, but decided to head to the Island for an overnight stay with a friend on New Year’s Eve.

Despite the typically wintry weather (not surprising for the time of year) he managed to capture some stunning footage that shows off the Isle of Wight’s landscape wonderfully.

Khurum told OnTheWight,

“I heard a lot about the scenery of the Island and when I saw a pictures of it on Google was mesmerised and because it wasn’t to far I thought a road trip through the Island will be an exciting journey.

He’s been to Spain in the meantime, so based on what you can see here, expect good things.

New perspectives

One of the reasons we love aerial footage so much, is the new perspective it brings to many parts of the Island normally only seen from ground level.

We particularly love the shots of the coastline – the display of colours from the erosion by the sea over in the West – and the serenity of the lake in Wootton.

Sit back and enjoy two minutes of this majestic glory.

Recommend watching in full screen mode (HD version).

You can follow Khurum’s work over on Facebook and Instagram.

Images and video: © Khurum Khan