Vectis Party officially launch with YouTube video in light of Lockdown

With the Isle of Wight council elections just four months away (if they go ahead in May) the Vectis Party have today (Wednesday) released a launch video.

The ten-minute video features former IW councillor Daryll Pitcher, current IW councillor Graham Perks, as well as Julian Harris and Barry Hailstone.

Daryll told News OnTheWight,

“As you will understand trying to do an official party launch during a national lockdown is not the easiest of things. What we have done is create a video which we hope replicates to some extent what would normally happen at a press conference. “To add to our problems the full lockdown came into effect before all the videos had been gathered in and so some are unfortunately just audio files overlaid with photographs. Given the circumstances it was the best we could manage!”

For updates from the The Vectis Party you can follow them on Twitter, Facebook or via their Website (which is due to go live in the next 24 hours).