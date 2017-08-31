Vectis Radio announce start of FM service

Congratulations to all at Vectis Radio, who announced this morning the start of their FM service.

The FM frequency was announced earlier in the year, but the Community Internet Radio station then had the task of raising enough money for the FM transmitter.

This morning (Thursday) they announced live on air that from Saturday 4th November, Vectis Radio will be live on 104.6 FM.

Full details can be found on the Vectis Radio Website.

Image: santiagonicolau under CC BY 2.0