Vectis Radio announce new FM radio frequency

Kevin shares this great news from Vectis Radio. Ed

Vectis Radio’s number has come up … 104.6FM.

After more than seven years bringing community radio to the Isle of Wight and beyond, and one year after being granted an FM licence, the station has now been given its own frequency and aims to start broadcasting on FM in September or October, while continuing to be available on the Internet.

Station Manager Ian Mac is ‘excited beyond words’.

He said:

“We couldn’t have achieved this without the hard work and support of our volunteers. We will continue the good work we started when we launched as an internet station in January 2010. “This marks the start of a new chapter for us, and broadcasting on FM as well as on digital means we can do so much more. Watch this space!”

The 104.6 frequency was cleared by Ofcom this week, and Vectis director Kelvin Currie said it was a great result.

“It will mean we will get good coverage in homes and cars over in and around Newport, and now we can get on with the job of building a transmitter and all the components.”

Ofcom is selective about the FM licences it grants to community stations.

Its guidance says:

“An FM community radio station’s programmes will reflect the needs and interests of its audience. But rather than ‘talk at’ its community, the station should become a central part of it. This means creating direct links with its listeners, offering training opportunities and making sure that members of the community can take part in how the station is run.”

Fully-fledged Community Interest Company

Vectis Radio recently announced it had become a fully-fledged Community Interest Company, establishing its legal status as a not for profit organisation.

As part of its commitment to community service, the station runs the 4Ps Project, which helps young people develop their confidence and communication skills, and is stepping up its activity in support of the Island community groups, businesses and events through special programmes and outside broadcasts.

More details on the FM frequency will be announced once technical work has been done and the signal is tested.

Image: theslowlane under CC BY 2.0