Ventnor ‘axe man’ to appear in court today

The 33 year old has been charged with a number of offences including threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and theft from a shop.

Newport Crown and Magistrates Court:

A 33 year old man from Ventnor will be appearing at Isle of Wight Magistrates court this morning (Friuday).

Police confirm they were called shortly after 3:30pm yesterday afternoon to a report that a man carrying an axe had attempted to rob Seasons and the Post Office on Ventnor High Street.

No–one was hurt and nothing was taken.

Man arrested
A man from Ventnor was arrested a short time later on suspicion of attempted robbery.

This morning, (Friday 5 October) the 33 year old of Albert Street, Ventnor has been charged with:

  • Two charges of attempted robbery
  • Theft from a shop
  • Threaten a person with an offensive weapon in a public place
  • Possess an offensive weapon in a public place

Location map
Friday, 5th October, 2018 9:41am

By

