Ventnor ‘axe man’ to appear in court today

A 33 year old man from Ventnor will be appearing at Isle of Wight Magistrates court this morning (Friuday).
Police confirm they were called shortly after 3:30pm yesterday afternoon to a report that a man carrying an axe had attempted to rob Seasons and the Post Office on Ventnor High Street.
No–one was hurt and nothing was taken.
Man arrested
A man from Ventnor was arrested a short time later on suspicion of attempted robbery.
This morning, (Friday 5 October) the 33 year old of Albert Street, Ventnor has been charged with:
- Two charges of attempted robbery
- Theft from a shop
- Threaten a person with an offensive weapon in a public place
- Possess an offensive weapon in a public place
Friday, 5th October, 2018 9:41am
By Sally Perry
