Ventnor ‘axe man’ to appear in court today

A 33 year old man from Ventnor will be appearing at Isle of Wight Magistrates court this morning (Friuday).

Police confirm they were called shortly after 3:30pm yesterday afternoon to a report that a man carrying an axe had attempted to rob Seasons and the Post Office on Ventnor High Street.

No–one was hurt and nothing was taken.

Man arrested

A man from Ventnor was arrested a short time later on suspicion of attempted robbery.

This morning, (Friday 5 October) the 33 year old of Albert Street, Ventnor has been charged with:

Two charges of attempted robbery

Theft from a shop

Threaten a person with an offensive weapon in a public place

Possess an offensive weapon in a public place

