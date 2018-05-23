Ventnor bandstand to close for summer repairs, reopening with deck chair and ice cream offer

Southern Water has announced that the pumping station on Ventnor’s seafront will be closed to the public for the summer season.

The closure follows a recent structural survey, which, Southern Water say, highlighted a number of areas of safety concerns.

Essential works on the pumping station structure will be carried out this season, including repairing and replacing the handrails and the lights on the steps.

Deck chairs and ice creams?

It’s possible the second part of the announcement from Southern Water may cause concern for some on the seafront.

Southern Water say that from next summer they’re looking to commercialise the bandstand, just meters away from the beach.

They say,

However, this also means that summer 2019 will present a fantastic opportunity for a local business to take on this commercial opportunity in a prime location on Ventnor seafront. Perhaps you’ve always wanted to have an ice-cream parlour on the beach, or to start a deckchair business? Southern Water will be looking for some new tenants once the renovation is complete, so if you’re interested in becoming part of the fabric of Ventnor’s seafront, please contact ….

Strong history on the beach

For many decades the Blake family has operated on the beach, renting out deckchairs, windbreaks, beach huts and more recently running a kiosk serving ice creams etc.

However, generations of the same family have offered more than just decks chair hire etc. With their roots as longshoremen they have guarded over the beach and all who use it, working with others to keep it clean and safe.

Impact on Ventnor Fringe?

Often referred to as ‘Ventnor bandstand’ (not to be mistaken with the one in the Park which does hosts live music on every Sunday), the pumping station structure has for the last seven years hosted the Ventnor Fringe Festival.

For one week during August, the Fringe have taken over the bandstand, installing a bar upstairs, with acoustic performances and DJ sets, as well as being one of the best places to watch the annual firework display on the night of the Carnival.

With the planned closure, Fringe organisers will need to look for a new home for their bar events this year. They are ever-resourceful and creative so we’re sure they’ll find a great alternative.

OnTheWight has contacted Ventnor Fringe and will update once we hear back from them.

Image: © Nick Edwards

