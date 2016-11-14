Ventnor Boxing Day Swim: Are you taking the plunge?

For anyone growing up in, or moving to Ventnor on the south coast of the Isle of Wight, taking part in the annual Ventnor Boxing Day swim is a rite of passage.

The Swim, organised to raise money for a Ventnor charity that helps those receiving cancer treatment on the mainland with travel costs, returns once again this year.

People’s Approach To Cancer Help

A whopping £48,000 has been donated by well-wishers over the years to P.A.T.C.H. – People’s Approach To Cancer Help – and as the charity has no administration costs, every £1 given goes to help those in need.

The Boxing Day Swim is one of the most popular on the Isle of Wight, drawing crowds of spectators in their thousands.

How to take part

Taking part is easy, all you have to do is grab a sponsor form from the new Website or head to Inspirations, High Street Ventnor.

It’s really important that if you do take part, money is ONLY raised for P.A.T.C.H. as the volunteers work incredibly hard to organise the event and it is paid for by the charity.

Even if you don’t plan to take part, do come down and watch the event on Boxing Day. The whistle blows at midday sharp.

Here’s our little video from 2015 which give you an idea of just how many people take part and spectate.

Image: © Chad Powell