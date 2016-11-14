Ventnor Boxing Day Swim: Are you taking the plunge?

The annual Ventnor Boxing Day Swim is a rite of passage. Some people do it the once to get it over with, others return to the water year after year, always raising money for Ventnor cancer charity, P.A.T.C.H.

Ventnor Boxing Day Swim:

For anyone growing up in, or moving to Ventnor on the south coast of the Isle of Wight, taking part in the annual Ventnor Boxing Day swim is a rite of passage.

The Swim, organised to raise money for a Ventnor charity that helps those receiving cancer treatment on the mainland with travel costs, returns once again this year.

People’s Approach To Cancer Help
A whopping £48,000 has been donated by well-wishers over the years to P.A.T.C.H. – People’s Approach To Cancer Help – and as the charity has no administration costs, every £1 given goes to help those in need.

The Boxing Day Swim is one of the most popular on the Isle of Wight, drawing crowds of spectators in their thousands.

How to take part
Taking part is easy, all you have to do is grab a sponsor form from the new Website or head to Inspirations, High Street Ventnor.

It’s really important that if you do take part, money is ONLY raised for P.A.T.C.H. as the volunteers work incredibly hard to organise the event and it is paid for by the charity.

Even if you don’t plan to take part, do come down and watch the event on Boxing Day. The whistle blows at midday sharp.

Here’s our little video from 2015 which give you an idea of just how many people take part and spectate.

Image: © Chad Powell

  1. DebbieUptheRoad


    23.Dec.2016 3:40pm

    Download a sponsor form or donate via Paypal @the new PATCH website – http://www.patchiow.org.uk/

    Always good fun on the day & every penny counts, so even if you can’t get there, or are not sponsored yet, get on over to PATCH website

