Three more Ventnor burglaries makes nine in recent weeks

Three more burglaries have been added to the tally of six already taken place in Ventnor in the last few weeks.

Over the weekend Besty and Spinky’s cafe on the seafront was broken into, as well as Paddington’s collectible toy shop on the High Street.

In both cases, the culprit either stole or attempted to steal the cash till.

Second hit for Tramezzini

Then last night (Sunday), Italian restaurant, Tramezzini was broken into for a second time.

Their till, bought to replace the one stolen a week ago, was also taken.

Forensic unit investigating

A special forensic police unit from the mainland are investigating the latest break-ins, searching for clues or evidence as to who may have carried them out.

The break-ins have all taken place at small independent businesses, whose insurance may not cover the costs of replacing windows, doors or stolen items and is unlikely to cover the cost of clear-up or business lost as a consequence.

Please show your support to these small businesses if you can.

Location map

View the location of this story.