Hair Shack becomes latest victim of Ventnor burglaries

The door to this small independent business was kicked in over the weekend and a box of electrical items stolen, along with staff tips. This is the sixth Ventnor business to be targeted in as many months.

hair shack

The Hair Shack in Ventnor joins a handful of other businesses that have been targeted by burglaries in recent months.

The eco-friendly hair salon had their front door kicked in at around 4am on Sunday morning with many electrical items taken, as well as all the staff tips.

hair shack - door kicked in

The Hair Shack is just one of five other small businesses who have been hit, including The Central convenience shop which has been burgled twice; Isle of Vapes; Masala Bay Indian restaurant (also hit twice), as well as Italian restaurant, Tramezzini.

Devastating impact
Salon owner, Carol Falkner, explained that her insurance excess does not cover any items or money that they lost to the burglar/s.

For a small independent business such as this, the impact is devastating.

Look out for offers
Carol took to social media to highlight the burglary and ask Islanders to watch out for boxed electrical hairdressing items being offered cheaply.

If you have any information contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

hair shack replacement door

Monday, 14th August, 2017 3:40pm

