Ventnor businesses invited to meeting about break-ins

Following the large number of break-ins across Ventnor’s shops and restaurants over recent weeks, the Ventnor Business Association has called a public meeting.

In association with town council representatives and the police, the meeting will be a chance for Ventnor businesses (whether they are members of the VBA or not) to come together and voice concerns and make suggestions for any positive action to help stop the crimes continuing.

The meeting takes place on Thursday 31st August at 6pm in the Green Room (basement) of Salisbury Gardens, Dudley Road.

If you are unable to attend but would like to know the outcome of the meeting email ventnorba@hotmail.co.uk with your business name and contact details.

Wednesday, 23rd August, 2017 11:39am

