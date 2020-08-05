Ventnor Exchange, bar, record shop and venue reopens following lockdown

One place we’ve really missed visiting over the Coronavirus lockdown has been Ventnor Exchange.

Last month the bar, record shop, and venue reopened on Friday and Saturday evenings, with the chance to hang out in a socially distanced environment.

This week (from 4th August), Mhairi and Jack welcome you back during their regular hours, Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 11pm.

As before, you can treat yourself to hot drinks and craft beers to sit in or takeaway, or just check out the vinyl selection. There are plenty of interesting and eclectic magazines to read and always someone to have a chat with.

Transformed over lockdown

The team have been working very hard over the lockdown to make improvements to the venue, including a new coat of paint on the exterior of the building, transforming its presence on the high street.

Inside has seen many improvements too, with new flooring, lots of new paint throughout and even a new bar area.

Where and when

You don’t have to book, but if you’d like to reserve a table, during the day or evening you can do so via the Ventnor Exchange Website.

Ventnor Exchange can be found on Church Street, Ventnor, opposite St Catherine’s Church. Open Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 11pm.