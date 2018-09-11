Ventnor Exchange host free open day for young creatives aged 11-25

Jack shares details of this upcoming free event for young people. Ed

Young people aged between 11-25 are being encouraged to visit Ventnor Exchange this Sunday (16th September) to discover more about the opportunities on offer at the award-winning arts organisation.

From 11am – 5pm there will be a range of taster sessions, activities and information available on everything from a Film School in the October Half Term to mentoring for young professionals and an offer of free tickets to shows at the venue for young reviewers.

The whole day is free, there is no need to book and you can dip in and out at any point during the day.

More to get involved with

As well as a wide range of one off activities the Ventnor Exchange also hosts a weekly Young Actors School and Young Arts & Design course, both led by professional practitioners on Sundays during term time and both are open for new students to join.

This term the art workshops will be looking at mythical creatures, inspired by the organisations recent commission of the Island’s largest piece of street art by world famous artist Phlegm.

Meanwhile the drama classes will be developing comedy sketches inspired by the E4 TV series ‘School of Comedy’ Both strands can lead towards Arts Award qualifications and opportunities to work with visiting artists at the Ventnor Exchange.

Find out more

For more information visit Ventnor Exchange Website or call (01983) 716 767.