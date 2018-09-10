Ventnor Giant mural named as ‘one of best in the world’ by street art agency

We’re not in the least bit surprised that Phlegm’s fantastic piece of street art that now adorns a three-story building in Ventnor has been selected as on the best creations in August across the globe.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Ventnor Giant Mural by Phlegm - Photo by Julian Winslow

The Ventnor Giant has been named as one of StreetArt.Today’s best pieces of work discovered in August 2018.

The three-storey artwork was created by world-renowned artist, Phlegm. It was commissioned by Ventnor Exchange as part of the Lift the Lid Project and proudly welcomes all travelling from the East into Ventnor.

Seven best murals
In the seven best murals discovered in August (check out the link the others on the list are also amazing), StreetArt.Today have placed Phlegm’s Ventnor Giant at the top of the list saying,

#1 PHLEGM – There is always a lot to see in Phlegm‘s stunning, black/white murals. New work by the British muralist in Ventnor, Isle of Wight, England for Ventnor Exchange.

This wonderful mural is an absolute joy to see every time we pass it and we love that it continues to bring attention to the town, with several references in magazines and Websites.

The creation
Check out this video short by Glass House Productions of the creation of the mural.

What is StreetArt.Today?
StreetArt.Today celebrates Urban Contemporary and Street Art Culture.

They are an urban and street art agency based in Amsterdam who work with globally recognised artists on award-winning projects.

If you’re a fan of street art, check out their great Website.

Images: © Julian Winslow

Monday, 10th September, 2018 10:05am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ltx

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, The Arts, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*