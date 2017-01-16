Ventnor Film Society presents their spring season of screenings

Linda shares details of the upcoming Ventnor Film Society season of films. Ed

On Tuesday 24th and Wednesday 25th January, Ventnor Film Society returns with a new season of acclaimed world and British cinema. Last season we introduced half-price tickets at £3 for under 25s and we will be continuing this option this year as it proved a popular choice.

The Society will again screen each film on two evenings each week, Tuesday and Wednesday, in Ventnor Arts Club. Everyone is welcome; there is no membership and no need to be a member of the Arts Club to attend.

Light-hearted programme of award-winning films

This spring we have chosen an interesting and fairly light-hearted programme of recent award winning films from the UK, France, Spain, Greece, New Zealand and Italy. With shootouts, fishing trips, beekeeping and police chases located in the New Zealand bush, the Aegean Sea, rural Italy, New Mexico, Madrid, French woodland and the shabbier North East of England, we have put together a programme with something for everyone, with three English language films and four with subtitles.

We start out with New Zealand’s highest grossing film Hunt for the Wilderpeople which sees troubled orphan Ricky strike out into the bush with his grumpy foster uncle, hotly pursued by the national police in a humorous and emotional adventure.

One night only

Our next film, Cosmos will show for one night only to accommodate live ballet in the Arts Club and is the crazy, absurdist comedy from Andrzej Zulawski. The Polish director’s final film tells the story of two friends at a countryside guesthouse as they discover mysterious and frightening omens.

For the Greek comedy Chevalier we move to a luxury yacht in the Aegean, where a group of six men decide to hold a contest in masculinity which soon sees friendship turn to ever more desperate rivalry.

A much gentler mood prevails when a family of beekeepers in rural Tuscany come up against the modern world in the delightful bittersweet Italian drama, The Wonders.

Highly acclaimed films

A number of people requested that we show Ken Loach’s drama about the minefield that is the bureaucracy of the UK benefits system and we are happy to show the acclaimed and important film I, Daniel Blake.

Films from the Spanish director Pedro Almódovar are always popular and Julieta is hailed as being among his finest. It sees a middle aged woman reflect on her past as she tries to get back in contact with her estranged daughter.

We finish the season with a seventies style shootout comedy, War on Everyone, featuring trigger happy bad cops in Albuquerque who bite off more than can chew when they take on an aristocratic British bar manager.

The details

Information about this season’s programme can be found on EventsOnTheWight and on posters around Ventnor; our own Website has full details of all films and links to reviews and trailers.

Ventnor Film Society meets in the Ventnor Arts Club, 13 High Street, Ventnor, which offers comfy chairs and HD projection.

Book in advance

To be sure of a place, please reserve a seat by emailing ventnorfilmsociety@hotmail.com, but local viewers can always take a chance and turn up on the night.

Screenings take place fortnightly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm.

Entrance is £6 and £3 for under 25s, payable at the door, and the bar is open from 6.30pm.

We look forward to seeing all our regulars in January but if you have never been before, please come along and enjoy!

Location map

View the location of this story.