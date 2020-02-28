Ventnor Flower Fairy Quiz raises over £700

Last night saw a full house for Ventnor’s Flower Fairy Pub Quiz at the Crab and Lobster Tap. Lesley Brown looked a picture in her glittery getup, complete with colourful wings, flitting from table to table selling raffle tickets and collecting quiz entry money.

Local businesses and individuals donated a whopping 34 prizes to the raffle, which saw all tickets sold from three books, raising £300.

There were four items generously donated to the auction which raised another £212, partly due to the expert auctioneer, Dave the landlord. Items included exclusive signed copies of CHAMPS‘ first single and their latest album on CD.

Natural world-focused quiz

The quiz was put together by Graham Middleton and followed the standard Crab and Lobster format, but winners of each round got fairy cakes instead of chocolates, homemade by one of the bar staff, Jo.

Sixteen teams took part and questions were all were based on Ventnor, or the Isle of Wight, or linked to the natural world on Lesley’s request – apart from Graham’s personal general knowledge round of random ‘boy stuff’ (his words, not mine).

Massive thanks to everyone

After the raffle, auction and quiz entry fees were counted, the final total came to an incredible £721.

Lesley said,

“Massive thanks are due to Tim and Lucy DeVille for raffle assistance, Liz Salisbury for stepping in at the last minute on marking duties (well she is an ex-teacher!), and of course David and Dianne Weedon, plus all the staff, at the Crab and Lobster for hosting and providing free food.”

The real thanks need to go to Lesley for her tireless hard work to transform weed-infested flower beds into incredible havens for the town’s vital pollinators.

We’re sure the money will be put to excellent use this year as the Flower Fairy takes on new projects in the central car park and Victoria Street.

You can follow her progress over in the Ventnor Flower Fairy Facebook Group.

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0