Ventnor Fringe Festival 2019: A quick guide on how to make the most of it

With so many shows on at the Ventnor Fringe Festival in can sometimes be hard to know where to start.

The Fringe HQ have put together some helpful tips and tricks to help you make the most of your time in Ventnor between 23rd-28th July.

Whether you’re a seasoned Fringe veteran, or it’s your very first time at the festival, take these points on board and you can’t go wrong.

The Ventnor Fringe Website has full details of every show and links to buy tickets and or pop into Ventnor Exchange – open Tues – Sat 12:00 – 23:00.

1) Take a risk!

Ventnor Fringe features just about every artistic discipline you can imagine, so don’t just stick to what you know, get stuck in.

Take a chance – after all, variety is the spice of life, and some of the best experiences come when you’re willing to take a risk and try something new! From Shakespeare to Bingo hosted by puppets, there’s something for all.

2) Sign up for 2for1 tickets

If you’re going to see a lot of shows at the Festival it might be worth becoming a Fringe Friend. It costs £20 and gets you access to loads of 2for1 ticket deals.

It also means you can get the same 2 for the price of 1 deal on shows at the Ventnor Exchange all year. Bargain!

3) Explore the Free Fringe

Sometimes the best things in life are free! Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to explore Ventnor during the Fringe and between ticketed shows.

As well as the two main social spaces, Harbourside and Parkside, there are also loads of buskers, street performers, pop up shows and installations to discover.

4) Book (some) tickets fast!

It’s always fun to explore on the day and see what takes your fancy, but if there are a few key shows you want to see it’s worth booking for these in advance as many performances will sell out.

In particular look out for shows in smaller venues like Hygeia House, Pier Street Playhouse and Ventnor Arts Club.

5) When in doubt, head to Ventnor Exchange

If you’re ever not sure where to go, what to do, or need some advice on how to work your way around the Fringe, your best bet is to make a beeline for the Ventnor Exchange (11 Church Street, PO38 1SW.

This is the main Box Office and information point where our team is on hand to help. Open 09:00 – 00:00 every day during the Fringe.

6) Seek out the Fringe Review

Not sure what to see? The Fringe Review team are here to help!

Check out daily podcasts, videos and updates on social media or pick up a copy of the Fringe Review paper, which is released everyday and available to pick up for free in any of the main venues.

From 11:00hrs – 12:00hrs everyday at Harbourside there is also a chance to see lots of artists perform extracts from their shows, or take part in interviews and debates where you find out more about their work and decide what to see.